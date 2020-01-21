Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lessened by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 4.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $55,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 314,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,194. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

