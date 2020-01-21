Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,354 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average is $143.76. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $163.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

