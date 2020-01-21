Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,824.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,561,000 after buying an additional 528,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 397,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,411,000 after buying an additional 189,465 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,090,000 after buying an additional 174,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 961,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

NYSE:DRI opened at $113.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.