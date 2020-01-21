Dash Price Tops $112.32 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $112.32 or 0.01296865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange and WEX. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000795 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,279,267 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bitfinex, Crex24, Coinsquare, LBank, HBUS, Exmo, xBTCe, Bittrex, Negocie Coins, Exrates, Koineks, BiteBTC, Coinbe, ABCC, CoinExchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liquid, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, YoBit, HitBTC, Bitinka, Tidex, Bithumb, Braziliex, Instant Bitex, ACX, Trade Satoshi, Coinrail, Liqui, Stocks.Exchange, Coinsuper, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Ovis, C2CX, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Cryptomate, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, Coinhub, B2BX, Kuna, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Kraken, WazirX, BTC Trade UA, Huobi, CoinEx, Poloniex, COSS, ZB.COM, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Iquant, Mercatox, Upbit, BitBay, Graviex, Bit-Z, Bisq, TradeOgre, Bibox, C-Patex, CEX.IO, CryptoBridge, Bitbns, LocalTrade, Gate.io, WEX, BX Thailand, Coinroom, Indodax, Binance, Kucoin, C-CEX and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

