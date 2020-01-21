DaTa eXchange Trading Down 17.7% This Week (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $5,329.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

