Datacoin Price Reaches $0.0004 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Datacoin has a market cap of $17,316.00 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004023 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027147 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000731 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

