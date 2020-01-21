Datawallet (DXT) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $427,591.00 and approximately $83,637.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Exmo, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exmo, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

