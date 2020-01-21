DATx (DATX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $126,417.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. DATx has a market capitalization of $261,247.00 and approximately $126,417.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and HADAX. Over the last week, DATx has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.03659000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00129054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATx

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

