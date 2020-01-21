DAV Coin (DAV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $172,245.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $13.77 and $7.50. DAV Coin has a market cap of $144,996.00 and approximately $172,245.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00659949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000905 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007909 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $51.55, $7.50, $20.33, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $33.94, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

