Decatur Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter worth $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 857,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $74.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.78.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.306 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

