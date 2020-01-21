Decatur Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Hilton Hotels makes up about 1.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.63.

NYSE:HLT traded down $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $110.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,640. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $113.96.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

