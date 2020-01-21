Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,949 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,260,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,166. The company has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

