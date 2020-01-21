Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,800 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in KLA by 46.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in KLA by 6.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in KLA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in KLA by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.81. 1,571,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $182.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $154,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.