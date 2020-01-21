Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.99. 13,551,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,185,078. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

