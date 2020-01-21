Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $41,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $120.61. 2,426,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,273. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

