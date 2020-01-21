DECENT (DCT) Price Hits $0.0193 on Top Exchanges

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $989,887.00 and $2,348.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, HitBTC, Upbit and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007555 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000473 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Upbit, Bittrex, ChaoEX, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.