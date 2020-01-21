Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Raised to

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target raised by Nomura from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DCPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.54.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.57. 639,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,155. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 12,023 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $784,260.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,260.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,156 shares of company stock worth $15,675,538. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $15,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after buying an additional 311,870 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,606,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after buying an additional 124,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

