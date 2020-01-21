Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 141.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

