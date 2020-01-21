Denarius Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Denarius has a total market cap of $645,393.00 and $897.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,032,650 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, SouthXchange, TradeOgre, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

