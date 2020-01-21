Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.06.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

