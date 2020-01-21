DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

