Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Stock Position Lifted by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517,971 shares during the period. Despegar.com comprises 1.6% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 2.71% of Despegar.com worth $25,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DESP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 171,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.51. Despegar.com Corp has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Despegar.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DESP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

