Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) a €28.00 Price Target

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close.

HFG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.38 ($22.54).

ETR:HFG opened at €23.35 ($27.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($7.99) and a 1-year high of €20.20 ($23.49).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

