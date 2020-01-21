Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.75 ($20.64).

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHA shares. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €14.66 ($17.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a twelve month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.25 and a 200-day moving average of €15.38.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

