Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €43.00 ($50.00) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.67 ($43.80).

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €37.30 ($43.37). The company had a trading volume of 589,904 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.83.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

