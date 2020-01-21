DeviantCoin (DEV) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $181,841.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

