Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 200.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 169.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Diageo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.79. 389,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,740. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.