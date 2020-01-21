Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Oppenheimer cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.42. 326,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.22. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,317 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.