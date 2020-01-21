Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $852,960.00 and approximately $508.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007677 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005542 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

