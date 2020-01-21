Dinastycoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $505,099.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

