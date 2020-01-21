DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Hits $0.0079

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last week, DogeCash has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $28,719.00 and $64.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004522 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 130.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043847 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000847 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000862 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000500 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

