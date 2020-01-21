Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,405,000 after buying an additional 1,320,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after buying an additional 957,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after buying an additional 722,328 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,716,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.