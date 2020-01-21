Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

