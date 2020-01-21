Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $12,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

D traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,168. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.91.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

