Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.70.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.