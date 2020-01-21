Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Lifted by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Donaldson accounts for about 3.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.53% of Donaldson worth $38,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,997,000 after acquiring an additional 57,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,427 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,991,000 after purchasing an additional 48,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,680,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. 352,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,938. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

