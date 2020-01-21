DOWCOIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $896.00 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $164,166.00 and approximately $896.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOWCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded 104.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00039553 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00329579 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011434 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002251 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008225 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOWCOIN (CRYPTO:DOW) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.