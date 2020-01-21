Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €50.00 by Independent Research

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €46.86 ($54.49).

ETR DRW3 traded down €2.50 ($2.91) on Tuesday, reaching €51.40 ($59.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The stock has a market cap of $390.64 million and a PE ratio of 35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.25. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a twelve month high of €59.40 ($69.07).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

