DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Tops $330,069.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $330,069.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005741 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

