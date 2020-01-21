Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,278 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,217,000 after buying an additional 2,320,405 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,907,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,760,000 after buying an additional 256,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,697,000 after buying an additional 76,039 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $36.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.