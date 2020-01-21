e-Gulden (EFL) Price Tops $0.0701 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $17.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00659759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007828 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031732 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000530 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,935,148 coins and its circulating supply is 17,112,757 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

