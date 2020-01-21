Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 382.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49,886 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EMN stock opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
