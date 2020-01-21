easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,350 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,359.33 ($17.88).

EZJ stock traded up GBX 71.50 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,521.50 ($20.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,422.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,185.13.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

