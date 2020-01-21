Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Argus

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Argus to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

ETN stock opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. Eaton has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Eaton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,607,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 875,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,713,000 after purchasing an additional 458,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,765,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,171,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,724 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

