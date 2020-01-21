Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EVT opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

