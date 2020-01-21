Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETW stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

