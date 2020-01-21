eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. 1,304,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,503. eBay has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

