eBoost Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. eBoost has a total market cap of $272,533.00 and $2.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 45.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00659759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007828 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031732 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000530 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

