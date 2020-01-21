EchoLink One Day Volume Reaches $36,280.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, Huobi and HitBTC. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $680,655.00 and approximately $36,280.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

