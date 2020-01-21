Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Maria Victoria Duncan Jackman Purchases 100 Shares

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Maria Victoria Duncan Jackman purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$109.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$998,985.

Shares of Economic Investment Trust stock traded up C$1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$111.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 12-month low of C$100.30 and a 12-month high of C$117.14. The company has a market capitalization of $620.52 million and a P/E ratio of 91.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

